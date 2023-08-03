7,980 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,632,000 after acquiring an additional 835,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,430. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.