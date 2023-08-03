66,960 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands

State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $171.43. 186,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

