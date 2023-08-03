6,226 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.55. 57,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average of $242.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

