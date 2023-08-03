5,680 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $59.06. 35,464,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,868,205. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore boosted their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

