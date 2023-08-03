48,977 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.70. 114,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,619. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

