4,261 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,834. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

