4,198 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

