404,764 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 404,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,765,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.21% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,466,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062,174. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.