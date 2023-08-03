3,466 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,157. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

