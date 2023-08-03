2,856 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $14.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.23. 14,359,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,679. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

