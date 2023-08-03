2,834 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.00. 1,130,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

