2,600 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 434,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,343. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

