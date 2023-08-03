25,451 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $36,488,472. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $10.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,917. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

