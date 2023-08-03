23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $77,289.66 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $77,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $1.73 on Thursday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

