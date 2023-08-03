20,572 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

