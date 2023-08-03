1,975 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.29. The stock had a trading volume of 265,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.