19,392 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

