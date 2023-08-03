1,798 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

