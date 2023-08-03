1,547 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,324,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,932,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $805.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

