1,384 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 412,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 793.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 5,819,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

