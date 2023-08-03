0x (ZRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.66 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $186.56 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

