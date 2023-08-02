ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-$1.00 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,229. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.