Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.4 %

ZTS stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.51. 1,521,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.