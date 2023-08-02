Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $183.82. 251,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

