Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. 2,263,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,051. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

