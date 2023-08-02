Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$1.00 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $53.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.77. 2,619,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.26 and its 200 day moving average is $294.17. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $356.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zebra Technologies

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.