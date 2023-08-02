Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $13.62 on Wednesday, hitting $241.15. 1,311,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.90. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

