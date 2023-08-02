Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.71.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $356.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day moving average is $293.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.