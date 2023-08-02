Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $29.70

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Zcash has a market cap of $484.91 million and approximately $28.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.70 or 0.00101818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

