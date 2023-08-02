Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMO. UBS Group began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of IMO opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

