Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

NGT stock opened at C$55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a one year low of C$51.44 and a one year high of C$76.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.53%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

