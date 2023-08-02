Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 6,239.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

