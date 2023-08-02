Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

