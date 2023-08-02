Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 104,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

