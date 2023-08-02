XP Power Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XP Power Stock Performance

XPP opened at GBX 1,988 ($25.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The company has a market cap of £392.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,809.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,060.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,189.92. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,750 ($35.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.20) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Further Reading

