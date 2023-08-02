Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.52. Xiao-I shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 613,602 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.
Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.
