Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.52. Xiao-I shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 613,602 shares changing hands.

Xiao-I Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.

About Xiao-I

(Get Free Report)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.