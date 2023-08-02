Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

