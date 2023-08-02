Xavier Casanova Sells 17,825 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) COO Xavier Casanova sold 17,825 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $68,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,110.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xavier Casanova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presto Automation alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $52,876.68.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRST traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Presto Automation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Presto Automation by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Presto Automation

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.