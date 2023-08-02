Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $247.06 or 0.00827115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $603.79 million and approximately $96.06 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,443,946 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

