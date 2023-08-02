WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.21

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. WOW-token has a total market cap of $232.12 million and approximately $7.21 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003244 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321011 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.