Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Workhorse Group Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 3,203,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $252.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKHS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 65.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 94.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workhorse Group
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.