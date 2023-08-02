Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 3,203,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $252.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 65.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 94.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

