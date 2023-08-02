WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 981,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 421,397 shares.The stock last traded at $85.38 and had previously closed at $84.87.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.