Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.32. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

