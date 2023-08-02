William Blair Weighs in on ASGN Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ASGN Stock Up 1.6 %
ASGN stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of ASGN
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ASGN by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
