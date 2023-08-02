Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of FREE opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Bernardo Fiaux acquired 19,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $64,876.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 488,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,466,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,855,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,565,669. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernardo Fiaux purchased 19,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $64,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,662.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 522,438 shares of company stock worth $1,574,087. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Further Reading

