Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 546,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,359. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($60.34) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

