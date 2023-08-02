Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 65,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,292. The company has a market cap of $803.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLKP. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

