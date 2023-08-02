Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO Sells $869,198.13 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $869,198.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.