Western Forest Products (WEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$263.80 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

