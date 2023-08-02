Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. 3,803,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

